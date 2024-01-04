Travel New England has 2 of the most affordable mountain towns in the U.S., according to TripsToDiscover.com They are in Vermont and New Hampshire. Mount Mansfield in Stowe, Vermont. File

New England is full of mountain towns, and two destinations are full of activities that won’t break the bank, according to TripsToDiscover.com.

The travel website recently released a list of the 14 most affordable mountain towns in the U.S. and included Stowe, Vermont in the Green Mountains and Lincoln, N.H. in the White Mountains.

The towns on the list “make for a truly unforgettable getaway with picturesque scenery and plenty of things to do without the high price tag,” wrote the site.

In “postcard-perfect” Stowe, folks can ski Mount Mansfield or go hiking and leaf peeping during the warmer months. What’s more, the town’s church steeples and covered bridges allow plenty of opportunities for scenic photos.

Visitors can enjoy year-round activities in Lincoln too, wrote the site, where there’s plenty of leaf peeping, hiking, skiing, and snowshoeing. Photo opportunities here include historic spots such as the 1871 Flume Covered Bridge.

