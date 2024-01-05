Travel 9 popular ski getaways available for rent across New England this season Plan your next ski getaway. A house in Killington, Vermont for rent on HomeToGo. HomeToGo

If your ideal ski getaway includes a rental house in the mountains with gorgeous views, fireplaces, and plenty of room for family and friends, New England sure can deliver.

Ahead, check out nine popular listings on Airbnb, HomeToGo, and Vrbo that are perfect for a ski getaway this season.

New Hampshire

A three-level townhouse with mountain views in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire.

It’s a short walk to the slopes at Bretton Woods Ski Area from this 2,671 square-foot ski-in ski-out townhouse in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire. The three-level property has five bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, and sleeps 13 people. There is an open-concept kitchen, dining room, living room, stone fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and mountain views.

“In the heart of the White Mountains, just above the base area of Bretton Woods along the ‘Carroll’ ski trail, this home is centrally located — just a minute from the fabled Mount Washington Hotel, and within walking distance of swimming, hiking, mountain biking, ziplining, and much much more,” according to the listing.

The home is listed on Vrbo for $1,157 per night.

Wake up to panoramic views of the White Mountains at this 2,000 square-foot French-inspired chalet in Madison, New Hampshire. It has four bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms, and sleeps 10 guests. The property, located on top of a mountain overlooking Mount Chocorua and Silver Lake, boasts four large decks, a bar with antique woodwork, stone fireplace, and 65-inch TV. What’s more, it’s just a 10-minute drive from Conway, 15 minutes from King Pine Ski Area, 20 minutes from Cranmore Ski Area, and 30 minutes from Attitash Mountain Resort.

“It’s not just a rental. It’s an experience,” according to the listing.

This chalet is listed on Airbnb for $410 per night.

Enjoy the mountain views at this 620 square-foot home in Conway, New Hampshire, which has two bedrooms and one bathroom, and sleeps four people. The home has a gas stove and deck. The upper level offers an open living/kitchen/dining area.

“Make yourself at home at this inviting mountain retreat that offers nothing but convenience, incredible mountain views, and an unbeatable location near downtown North Conway,” according to the listing.

The home is listed on HomeToGo from $133 per night.

Maine

After skiing through trees all day, rest your head high among them in this 350 square-foot tree house in Sanford, Maine. The rental sleeps four people and has two bedrooms with queen beds, one bathroom, and a full kitchen.

“Waking up in your treehouse, the first thing you feel is peace. No traffic, no sirens, no planes flying overhead. Only birdsong — the cry of a loon, the piping of a chickadee. Through the windows, you see only leaves, like green glass, filtering the early morning light,” according to the listing.

The home is listed on Airbnb for $449 per night.

Moose Lodge in Newry, Maine, is for rent on HomeToGo. – HomeToGo

This 3,400 square-foot house in Newry, Maine, called Moose Lodge, is a half-mile from Sunday River ski resort and offers six bedrooms and three bathrooms, and sleeps 14 guests. The house boasts two full kitchens, a media room, a fireplace, grill, and patio.

“Perfectly perched near the slopes and separated into two separate living spaces on two floors, this stunning retreat has everything you need and is perfect for a large group of friends or two families to enjoy,” according to the listing.

The home is listed on HomeToGo from $887 per night.

This ski-in/ski-out modern ski house in the Mt. Abram Ski Area in Maine has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and sleeps 10 people. The professionally designed home was featured in Maine Home Design and includes a floor-to-ceiling fireplace.

“A classic Nordic hot tub, stone fireplace, and gourmet Wolf gas grill allow you to create your own apres ski vibe,” according to the listing.

The home listing on Vrbo is $848 per night.

Vermont

A house for rent in Killington on HomeToGo. – HomeToGo

Play ping-pong in a heated garage after a day on the slopes at this 2,560 square-foot home in Killington, Vermont. The property has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and sleeps eight people. There’s also a fireplace and jacuzzi.

“After a day exploring the slopes or hiking trails, you can take a soak in the hot tub on the porch or the jetted tub in the main level bathroom,” according to the listing.

The home is listed on HomeToGo from $536 per night.

Jay Peak Resort trails are literally outside your front door when staying at this ski-in/ski-out 2,430 square-foot condo in Jay, Vermont. The condo has four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and sleeps 14 guests. Amenities include a pool and a free shuttle that takes guests to the local movie theater, arcade, spa, and local bars.

“The home is situated on the side of the Grammy Jay trail, so guests can slip on their skis and head out to enjoy an afternoon of fresh powder right from the front door,” according to the listing.

The condo is listed on HomeToGo from $310.

This 4,140 square-foot cabin in Ludlow, Vermont, overlooks Okemo Valley and is less than a five-minute drive to Okemo Resort. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and sleeps 10 people. The house has an office/den, stone fireplace, boot warmer, ski tuning bench, ping-pong table, hot tub, and fire pit.

“After a long day, you can relax in the private hot tub, sit in front of the fireplaces or gather your group to toast marshmallows over the fire pit on the deck while gazing at the stars,” according to the listing.

The cabin is listed on HomeToGo from $277 per night.