Travel JetBlue, other airlines waiving fees ahead of winter storm Flying this weekend? Find out about itinerary changes allowed by various airlines.

Airlines are waiving fees and allowing itinerary changes as the region braces for the first winter snow storm of the season.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch for Massachusetts this weekend, writing on social media that in addition to the previously forecast heavy snow in the northern, central and western areas of the state, “Latest trends suggest heavy snow may also fall in Boston to Providence corridor & possibly southeast MA.”

Ahead, check out the travel alerts and advisories posted by airlines.

JetBlue, Logan Airport‘s largest carrier, is waiving change fees and fare differences for customers traveling Jan. 6-7 between several cities, including Boston, the airline posted in an alert. Customers can rebook flights for travel through Jan. 10 online in the manage trips section of jetblue.com before the departure time of the originally scheduled flight. Customers with cancelled flights can get a refund to the original form of payment. Original travel must have been booked on or before Jan. 4.

United Airlines will waive change fees and fare differences for flights purchased on or before Jan. 3 for travel between Jan. 6-7, the airline wrote in a travel notice. The airline listed the impacted cities, including Boston. The new flight must depart between Jan. 2-12 and tickets must be in the same cabin and between the original cities booked.

American Airlines customers can change their trip without paying a change fee, the airline advised in a travel alert that listed impacted cities, including Boston. The change fee is waived in any fare class if travelers bought the ticket by Jan. 3, are scheduled to travel Jan. 6-7, can travel between Jan. 4-12, and don’t change their origin or destination city. Changes must be booked by Jan. 7.

Spirit posted an advisory that says the airline is waiving change fees and fare differences for travel Jan. 6-7 at impacted cities, including Boston. After Jan. 12, the change fee is still waived, but a fare difference may apply.

Delta Air Lines will waive fare differences when rebooked travel occurs on or before Jan. 12 in the same cabin of service as originally booked, the airline announced in an advisory, and listed impacted cities, including Boston. Change fees will be waived when rescheduled travel occurs after Jan. 12, but a difference in fare may apply.

Southwest issued a travel advisory saying that travel between Jan. 6-7 may be rebooked in the original class of service as long as it takes place within 14 days of the original travel date and between the original cities. The airline listed the impacted cities, including Boston.