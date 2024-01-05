Travel This Maine hotel is among U.S. getaways with an ‘outstanding’ view, according to TravelAwaits You'll find it atop Bald Head Cliff on the southern coast of Maine. The Cliff House in Cape Neddick, Maine. Peter Urbanski

For those whose hotel goals in the new year include a room with an incredible view, a sprawling oceanside resort in Maine fits the bill, according to TravelAwaits.

The travel website posted a list of 11 unique hotels across the U.S. with outstanding views and included Cliff House in Cape Neddick, Maine.

“Isn’t it all about a room with a view?” wrote TravelAwaits. “Memories start there. You never forget a room where you looked out and saw what matters most to you, be it ocean, cliffs, mountains, cityscape, rolling hills, desert or farmland.”

Here’s what TravelAwaits wrote, in part, about Cliff House:

Not many East Coast properties have bragging rights about a cliffside location so close to the ocean. It’s perched on Bald Head Cliff overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. You best believe you get some of the best sunrises and sunsets that you’ll find anywhere. As a lighthouse lover, that I could see the Nubble Lighthouse from the resort was ever so sweet. There’s a fab spa and some of the best New England grub at the resort’s Tiller restaurant that’s suspended above the ocean. You’ll love a suite that has a private terrace and double exposure views of the Atlantic Ocean from your comfy living room. TravelAwaits

Check out the list of 11 unique hotels across the U.S. with outstanding views.