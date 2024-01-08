Travel This is the most romantic place for a getaway in Massachusetts, according to Travel + Leisure It was established in 1837. The Public Garden in Boston, covered in snow. Globe Staff/Keith Bedford

The most romantic place in Massachusetts is in Boston, according to Travel + Leisure.

The publication named the most romantic getaway in every U.S. state and picked the Public Garden, America’s first public botanical garden, as the top spot in Massachusetts. The garden was established in 1837.

“These spots offer something special for every type of couple and interest — scenic state parks with beautiful proposal-worthy backdrops, romantic urban escapes for those looking to enjoy city sights, and quirky attractions where you’re sure to create lifelong memories,” wrote Travel + Leisure about the list.

Here’s what the publication wrote about the Public Garden:

In the heart of historic Boston, the Victorian-style Public Garden is the perfect place for a stroll, bike ride, or picnic. You’ll see swans (both literal and in sculpted paddleboat form) and plenty of scenery at this destination, which was established in 1837 as the first public botanical garden in the U.S. To maximize the romantic vibes, book a stay at the Four Seasons Boston, which overlooks the park and was recently renovated with an earth-toned design scheme inspired by the garden itself. Travel + Leisure

The other New England romantic getaways on the list are: Saybrook Breakwater Lighthouse in Connecticut; Isle au Haut in Maine; Ice Castles in New Hampshire; Mohegan Bluffs in R.I.; and Scenic Route 100 Byway in Vermont, according to Travel + Leisure.

