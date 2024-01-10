Travel A Mass. getaway is among the top trending travel destinations in the U.S., according to Tripadvisor users Interest is high in the Cape Cod hotspot. Race Point Beach in Provincetown. Flickr / Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism

A popular Cape Cod town may be more crowded than usual this year.

Needham-based travel website Tripadvisor released its Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Destination Awards on Tuesday and among the list of 15 trending destinations in the U.S. is Provincetown, Massachusetts, at No. 5.; Newport, Rhode Island, at No. 13; and Portland, Maine, at No. 14.

The trending spots are places that have seen the most year-over-year growth in interest, according to Tripadvisor.

“With 94% of Americans planning to travel as much, if not more, than last year, enthusiasm is high and this year’s list of Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Destinations really reflects that excitement,” said Sarah Firshein, head of editorial at Tripadvisor, in a statement.

Here is what Tripadvisor wrote about Provincetown, the highest-ranking New England town on the list:

Visit Provincetown and have a blast enjoying some of Cape Cod’s best beaches (Race Point Beach and Herring Cove Beach are favorites of TripAdvisor travelers). Plenty of cool boutiques, restaurants and art galleries give this town a fun and funky vibe. It’s an exceptionally LGBT-friendly destination as well. One tip: if it’s high season, take the ferry or a quick flight from Boston (unless you enjoy spending hours sitting in traffic). Tripadvisor

The No. 1 trending destination in the nation is Napa in California.

Tripadvisor users also had love for Boston, which ranked No. 8 among the top food destinations in the U.S. (No. 1 is New Orleans) and No. 17 among the top destinations in the U.S. (No. 1 is New York City).

The awards, based on the quality and quantity of ratings and reviews from users between Oct. 1, 2022, and Sept. 30, 2023, were divided into seven categories this year: top destinations, trending destinations, food destinations, nature destinations, honeymoon destinations, sustainable destinations, and best places for culture.

Check out the Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Destination Awards.