A ski-through lighthouse just opened in New Hampshire

A lighthouse near the slopes instead of the surf just opened at Mount Sunapee in New Hampshire.

Inspired by the lighthouses on nearby Lake Sunapee, the black and white structure on South Peak was installed in celebration of the ski area’s 75th anniversary and is billed as New Hampshire’s only ski-through lighthouse.

Mount Sunapee in Newbury first opened on Dec. 26, 1948 with three trails, two rope tows, the 3,300-foot North Peak single chair, and North Peak Lodge. Today, the mountain, with an elevation of 2,743 feet, has 233 skiable acres, 67 trails, eight lifts, and four terrain parks.

“I’m so grateful to our team, who continue to work hard to provide a great experience for our guests,” said Peter Disch, general manager of Mount Sunapee, in a statement. “There is something special about Mount Sunapee and how it transcends skiing and riding, and I am honored to be celebrating Mount Sunapee’s diamond anniversary this year and putting into place the ski-through lighthouse that was inspired by the iconic lighthouses on Lake Sunapee.”

The mountain’s South Peak, for those new to skiing and riding, features wide trails, three carpets, and the Clipper Ship Quad. The addition of the lighthouse, as well as interactive signage, will “create a photo moment to ensure guests remember their day on the mountain for years to come,” according to the ski area.

Mount Sunapee celebrated the grand opening Thursday morning with speakers, a ribbon cutting ceremony, and an inaugural ski through the lighthouse.

The ski area will celebrate its diamond anniversary all season long with special activities, giveaways, live music, and more.