Here's the Steamship Authority's schedule for summer ferry reservations The general public can begin booking reservations on Jan. 23.

Travelers dreaming of an island escape this summer can soon book ferry service for summertime getaways to Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard.

The Steamship Authority, the largest ferry service to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, will open summer ferry reservations on Tuesday for island residents and the following week for the general public.

Island residents can book travel for the busy summer season ahead of the general public using the Headstart Program on Jan. 16.

For the general public, online reservations begin on the following days:

— Jan. 23 at 5 a.m. to Nantucket

— Jan. 30 at 5 a.m. to Martha’s Vineyard

Reservations made by U.S. mail will also begin being processed on the above dates in the order received. The reservations are for travel between May 15 and Oct. 20.

The Steamship Authority says its reservation office will work extended hours to accommodate the demand. Last year, customers were frustrated by technical difficulties on opening day.

The following tips for making online reservations is provided in a 2024 Reservations Packet, which includes information about wait listing a reservation, cost, schedules, and more:

— Customers should make sure they can access their account on www.steamshipauthority.com

— Customers who don’t know their account number and PIN or username and password should call (508) 477-8600 or go to www.steamshipauthority.com/about/faqs

Travelers who prefer booking by phone can call Feb. 6 for travel to the islands. On that day, bookings will be accepted by phone, internet, U.S. mail., or in person at a terminal.

When making a vehicle reservation, travelers must provide the year, make, model, and license plate number of the car and the reservations are non-transferable. Payment must be made at the time of reservation.

Those planning fall trips to the islands can book June 11 for travel between Oct. 21 and Jan. 3, 2025.