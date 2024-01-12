Travel An igloo bar and ice lounge just opened at a ski resort in Maine It's billed as North America's first Alpeniglu. Skiers and riders inside the new Alpeniglu at Sunday River in Maine. Sunday River

Skiers and riders at Sunday River in Maine can sip cocktails slopeside at a new igloo bar and ice lounge this season.

Billed as North America’s first Alpeniglu, a one-of-a-kind snow igloo and ice bar experience, the snowy structure features music, colored lights, and snow carvings by Gould Academy student artists.

The Alpeniglu experience, built in three weeks at the Newry resort, “was previously exclusive to European resorts,” according to Sunday River.

The frosty bar opened in December, along with the resort’s newest lift, the Barker 6, billed as one of the fastest six-person chairlifts in North America. Last year, the resort introduced the Jordan 8, billed as North America’s fastest eight-person lift. The igloo is located in the Jordan Bowl, by the base of the Jordan 8.

“From Barker 6 to Jordan 8, and the Alpeniglu, these concepts start with our guests and community in mind,” said Dana Bullen, president of Sunday River, in a statement. “These milestones represent more than achievements; they serve as opportunities for people to gather and create lasting memories rooted in meaningful connections.”

Advertisement:

The igloo, accessible by ski trail only, is open Friday through Monday from 10 a.m. to last chair at the Jordan 8, and last call is 40 minutes before the last chair.

Beginning Friday, guests can pay for an “Après at the Igloo” experience after they ski. Guests get picked up between 5 and 8 p.m. from the mountainside Sliders restaurant in a Pistenbully Cabin Cat and taken to the igloo for drinks, music, and food. There’s also outdoor seating by a fireplace.

Tickets for the Alpeniglu après experience cost $70 for adults and $50 for kids and include a glass of champagne, soda or mocktails, and a Maine-inspired chef’s bite or sweet treat. Beverages are also available for purchase. Tickets for this experience must be booked in advance.