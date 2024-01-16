Travel Ice Castles will open early this year The popular New Hampshire attraction will kick off this Saturday at 2 p.m. In this Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 file photo, a couple heads toward an entrance to a cavern at Ice Castles in North Woodstock, N.H. Robert F. Bukaty / AP, File

The massive, glowing Ice Castles attraction in New Hampshire will open early this season.

Organizers say the region’s cold temperatures this month helped move the North Woodstock attraction’s opening date to this Saturday, Jan. 20, at 2 p.m. The original opening date was on Jan. 26.

The 20 million-pound attraction, which draws tens of thousands of visitors, will mark its 11th season this year with a new design. Ice artisans began construction of Ice Castles in early October and are “working around the clock” in preparations for the grand opening, according to the team.

The interactive cascading towers of ice embedded with colorful LED lights will feature ice-carved tunnels, slides, frozen thrones, and fountains. Guests can also stroll a Mystic Forest, hop on a horse-drawn sleigh ride, go snow tubing, and enjoy beverages at a frosty ice bar called the Polar Pub.

“We’re excited to finally announce our opening day in New Hampshire,” Kyle Standifird, Ice Castles CEO, said in a statement. “We have such a great love for our New England community and we are excited to welcome them a week early.”

Guests can purchase tickets at icecastles.com. Prices start at $30 for ages 12 and up and $23 for ages 4-11.

Ice Castles also has locations in Utah, Minnesota, and Colorado, as well as two new Winter Realms locations in Wisconsin and New York.