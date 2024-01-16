Travel Logan Airport is experiencing cancellations, delays due to storm "Passengers should check with their airlines before heading to the airport." A Logan Airport plane. Pat Greenhouse / The Boston Globe

Tuesday’s winter storm has resulted in delays and cancellations at Logan International Airport.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several Massachusetts counties through 7 p.m. and recommended allowing extra travel time.

Massport posted the following weather advisory: “Due to weather, flights will be impacted. Passengers should check with their airlines before heading to the airport.”

As of noontime, there were 245 delays and 95 cancellations at Logan Airport, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware.com. JetBlue, Logan’s largest carrier, had 105 delays and eight cancellations.

Some airlines are waiving change fees and fare differences due to the storm.

For example, United Airlines is waiving change fees and fare differences for flights purchased on or before Jan. 14 for travel on Jan. 16, the airline wrote in a travel notice. The airline listed the impacted cities, including Boston. The new flight must depart between Jan. 15-21 and tickets must be in the same cabin and between the original cities booked.

Southwest issued a travel advisory as well, saying that travel between Jan. 15-16 may be rebooked in the original class of service as long as it takes place within 14 days of the original travel date and between the original cities. The airline listed the impacted cities, including Boston.

Travelers can check their flight status at Logan Airport here.