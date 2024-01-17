Travel A look at some ski trails in New Hampshire right now Many ski areas in New Hampshire have received more than 2 feet of snow this month. A skier takes a jump in the Terrain Park in Bretton Woods on Martin Luther King Day. Ski New Hampshire

Many ski areas in New Hampshire have received more than 2 feet of snow this month, according to Ski New Hampshire, and skiers and riders are taking advantage of every bit of it.

More than 550 trails are currently open across the Granite State and more will follow with below-freezing temperatures perfect for snowmaking on the horizon, according to the organization, which supports 31 ski areas across New Hampshire.

All Ski New Hampshire ski areas, both alpine and Nordic, were open on Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend, though a couple closed on Saturday due to wind, the organization noted.

A skier races in the Geschmossel Race at Bretton Woods Nordic Center on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. – Ski New Hampshire

“With the snowfall received and ongoing snowmaking efforts adding to the base depth, we are expecting the great skiing and snowboarding that we have to continue throughout the season,” said Melody Nester, assistant director of Ski New Hampshire.

A skier on Jackson XC’s Ellis River Trail, with Mt. Washington in the background. Jeff Cohen

Skiers and riders can find information about New Hampshire ski conditions, deals, and events happening on the mountains at SkiNH.com.