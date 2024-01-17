Travel One of the best ski resorts in the U.S. and Canada is in Vermont, according to Good Housekeeping It is "renowned for having the longest ski and snowboard season in the Northeast." A skier at Killington. Photo by Chandler Burgess

A ski resort in Vermont is well worth a ski getaway this winter season, according to Good Housekeeping.

The publication released a list of the 10 best ski resorts in the U.S. and Canada on Friday and included Killington in Vermont.

Good Housekeeping created the list after consulting travel experts, outdoor adventure pros, and skiers of all levels, and then factored in its own research and consumer feedback from the publication’s family travel awards program, according to the publication.

“We independently evaluated resorts on key factors, including trail types and terrain, current snowfall, convenience, cost, post-ski offerings and overall vibe,” wrote Good Housekeeping.

Here is what the publication had to say, in part, about Killington:

Killington, in central Vermont, is a behemoth for the East Coast thanks to its more than 1,500 skiable acres, seven distinct mountain areas, tall peaks (including Killington Peak, the second-highest point in the state at 4,241 feet) and steep vertical drop. It is also renowned for having the longest ski and snowboard season in the Northeast … Beyond skiing, you can take advantage of scenic gondola rides, free mountain tours, a tubing park and snowmobile adventures. Good Housekeeping

Killington was recently named the second-best ski resort in Vermont by Boston.com readers, after Jay Peak Resort.

Check out the list of 10 best ski resorts in the U.S. and Canada.