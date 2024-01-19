Travel A travel website says this Mass. getaway is among the world’s best for Valentine’s Day The stay will pair "gastronomic indulgence with Nordic wellness." Canyon Ranch in Lenox. Canyon Ranch

This Valentine’s Day, couples looking for unique shared experiences will find one of the world’s best at an all-inclusive resort in the Berkshires, according to The Points Guy.

The travel site, which sifted through hundreds of February packages happening at hotels worldwide, named its 10 favorite romantic Valentine’s Day hotel packages and included Canyon Ranch in Lenox.

The renowned spa resort, during the weekend of Feb. 16-18, will pair “gastronomic indulgence with Nordic wellness,” according to the site. Canyon Ranch guests will enjoy meals prepared by Emma Bengtsson, a two-star Michelin Chef from New York City’s Aquavit.

Here’s what The Points Guy wrote, in part, about the Canyon Ranch getaway:

The package will include a special dinner prepared by Bengtsson that includes Champagne, Petrossian caviar and hand-selected wines paired with each course. The decadent food will be balanced by a winter wellness menu curated by the chef. This includes cedar barrel sauna sessions, cold plunges, skiing and snowshoeing. The Points Guy

The price of the package, according to the site, is $2,930 per person.

In October, Canyon Ranch was named among the best destination spa resorts in the U.S. by Conde Nast Traveler.

Check out the list of favorite Valentine’s Day hotel packages, located in places such as Jamaica, Colorado, and Switzerland.