A Vermont stay is one of the most 'unforgettable' romantic getaways on the planet, according to Travel + Leisure "This place was made for quality time." A hot tub at Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont. Twin Farms

Couples looking for an overnight experience this Valentine’s Day can book an “unforgettable” stay in Vermont, according to Travel + Leisure.

The travel publication released a list of 20 Valentine’s Day travel experiences for a romantic getaway and included Twin Farms in Barnard, Vermont, an all-inclusive country retreat set on 300 acres.

“Leave the conversation hearts at home and consider one of these unforgettable experiences for your next couple’s trip,” wrote Travel + Leisure about the getaways on the list, all in “beautiful locales across the world.”

Here is what Travel + Leisure wrote about Twin Farms:

There are quaint country bed-and-breakfasts, and then there’s Twin Farms. This resort’s private cottages, tucked into the bucolic wilds of central Vermont, have been artfully designed with sumptuous details like stone hot tubs and mosaic tile fireplaces. This place was made for quality time. Watch the snow fall outside your windows with a tall pour of a rare Madeira, carve into that fresh powder on the private slopes, and, if you’re feeling social, rub elbows at the nightly cocktails-and-canapés reception. The staff can even prepare an intimate picnic for two almost anywhere on the property’s 300 acres — pick the Lift Shack for a cozy spot boasting ski-hill views and a fireplace. Travel + Leisure

