Travel A record number of guns were detected at New England airports in 2023, but there’s good news at Logan 52 firearms were detected at nine New England airports. Travelers wait in the security line at Logan International Airport's Terminal A. Katherine Taylor for The Boston Globe/File

The number of guns detected at New England airports hit a record high in 2023, but Logan Airport bucked the trend.

Logan is the only regional airport that saw a decrease in detected firearms from the previous year — from 31 to 18, according to a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) report.

TSA New England screened more than 30.5 million people last year and found a record 52 firearms across nine New England airports — up from 47, also a record, set in 2022. Eighty-nine percent of the guns were loaded and the most popular finding was a 9mm gun.

Nationally, the TSA discovered a record 6,737 firearms and 93% were loaded, according to the TSA.

Advertisement:

Firearms are not allowed in the passenger cabin of a plane, even for travelers with a concealed weapon permit, noted the TSA.

When the TSA discovers a gun at a security checkpoint, local law enforcement removes the passenger and firearm from the area, according to the TSA, after which the officer may arrest or cite the passenger.

“We take it very seriously when our officers stop a traveler with a gun during the screening process,” said William Csontos, the TSA’s federal security director for Connecticut, in a statement. “Gun owners need to know where their firearms are at all times. Carelessly traveling with a firearm is a public safety concern, considering it could accidentally be discharged during a search. There is a proper way to travel safely with a firearm.”

Passengers can fly with guns if they are properly packed in checked baggage and declared at check-in, according to the TSA. Gun owners should visit the TSA website for instructions on properly traveling with a gun, Csontos said.