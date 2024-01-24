Travel New England has 2 of the best ‘mom ‘n pop’ ski spots great for avoiding crowds, according to Men’s Journal They are in New Hampshire and Vermont. A skier rode a lift at Mad River Glen in Vermont on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, Caleb Kenna

For those whose skiing goals this winter include crowd-free slopes with old-school vibes, two ski spots in New England are among the best, according to Men’s Journal.

The publication released a list of the best small ‘mom ‘n pop’ ski resorts to avoid the crowds and included Mad River Glen in Waitsfield, Vermont and Whaleback Mountain in Enfield, N.H.

“They’re packing the same powder and good times as the biggies, but with more untracked turns, less lift lines, old-school vibes, and happening après ski scenes that remind us why we picked up this sport in the first place,” wrote Men’s Journal about the ski areas on the list.

Men’s Journal called Mad River Glen, which has 700 skiable acres, four lifts, 60 trails, and a 2,037-foot vertical drop, “one of the most cherished ski spots in New England.”

“In 1995, the Mad River Co-op formed to protect the classic Mad River Glen skiing experience by preserving low skier density — placing a cap on the number of skiers allowed on the mountain,” wrote Men’s Journal.

Here is a trail map of Mad River Glen, which celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2024.

Whaleback Mountain has 85 skiable acres and about 30 trails.

“This small, non-profit ski hill in Enfield, NH, reminds us what skiing is all about: community spirit,” wrote Men’s Journal. “It’s definitely old-school, with a single chair, T-Bar, rope tow, and magic carpet.”

Here is a trail map of Whaleback Mountain.

Check out the publication’s list of the best small ‘mom ‘n pop’ ski resorts to avoid the crowds.