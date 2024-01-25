Travel This 17th century Connecticut mansion is now a hotel in Georgia There is a Massachusetts tie as well. The Printmaker's Inn in Savannah, Georgia.

A new hotel in Georgia has New England roots.

The Printmaker’s Inn, which debuted in Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District this past fall, is an eight-suite hotel comprising two adjacent historic mansions — the Nichols House and the Hills-Galloway House. The latter was built in Connecticut in 1693, 40 years before the founding of Savannah.

The unlikely pairing of these historic homes began in 2015 when owner Peter Galloway bought the Nichols House, an 1884 grand Italianate with an accompanying vacant lot. With expansion in mind, the lover of old buildings scoured New England for a “derelict building that no one wanted,” Galloway wrote on the hotel’s website.

Galloway found what he was looking for in the Georgian-style house in East Hartford and bought it in 2018, saving it from demolition. The home was built for Lt. Jonathan Hills and his wife Dorothy Hale in 1693. Their grandson, Captain David Hills, expanded the house in 1742.

The Hills-Galloway House before it was moved to Georgia.

Galloway and his team dismantled the house in 2020 before shipping it more than 800 miles to Georgia for reassembly beside the Nichols House. Its new neighbor was built for William Nichols, the son of Civil War-era printer Georgia Nichols, and was once owned by singer Nat King Cole.

With the homes finally side-by-side, Galloway and his team set about restoring the mansion and documented it all on Facebook.

“The restoration efforts, guided by a commitment to historical accuracy, sought to retain every architectural detail, every delicate molding, and every whisper of the past,” according to the hotel’s website.

The Hills-Galloway House after renovations in Georgia.

The project brought some surprises, namely a battle scene drawing discovered inside a wall of the home while it was being taken apart.

“We can be pretty certain it dates to the 18th century,” wrote Galloway on Facebook.

The drawing, which Galloway believes is a French and Indian War scene, is framed and on display at the inn.

The drawing found inside the walls of the Hills-Galloway House.

The house, which has four suites and an attic lounge, is full of period items from 18th century New England that Galloway and his wife Kristen tracked down over the years.

Two of the suites bring even more New England history to guests, as they hail from Massachusetts. The rooms were taken from an 1803 Federal house built in Bellingham, Mass. after the owner sold Galloway part of its interior.

The Bellingham Suite.

The lounge is an original 1740s attic space where guests can sprawl out on leather chesterfield sofas and wing back chairs and play board games, chess, and the 18th-century card game Whist.

The Attic Lounge inside the Hills-Galloway House in Georgia.

Though the stay is steeped in history, there are also modern comforts.

“From internet access to plush beds to well-appointed bathrooms, you’ll find a harmonious fusion of old-world charm and contemporary convenience,” according to the website.