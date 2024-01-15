Bruins All-Star Swayman posts shutout, Bruins beat Devils 3-0 The Bruins' Brad Marchand shoots wide against New Jersey Devils goaltender Nico Daws during the first period. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

BOSTON (AP) — All-Star Jeremy Swayman stopped 31 shots for his third shoutout of the season, getting goals from David Pastrnak, Charlie Coyle and a diving empty-netter from Trent Frederic to give the Boston Bruins a 3-0 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Monday.

Coyle scored 30 seconds into the second period on a backhander, and Pastrnak made it 2-0 on a power play early in the third. Brad Marchand had a pair of assists, and Pastrnak also assisted on Coyle’s goal to give him 61 points on the season, third-most in the NHL.

Swayman improved to 2-0 since being announced as a selection through fan voting for the Feb. 3 All-Star Game in Toronto. Frederic’s empty-netter came with 78 seconds left when he out-dove a defender to tip the puck off the post and over the goal line.

Nico Daws made 33 saves for New Jersey.

The Bruins had played four straight overtime games, beating St. Louis on Saturday to snap a three-game losing streak in which they lost their hold on the NHL’s top record.

Boston appeared to take a 1-0 lead on a first-period power play when Marchand fed James van Riemsdyk in front, but a replay ruled that Pastrnak was offsides entering the zone.

So it was still scoreless when the Bruins scored off the second-period faceoff, with Marchand backhanding it from the left boards to a streaking Coyle, who put a backhand of his own past Daws.

Pastrnak made it 2-0 three minutes into the third period on a one-timer off a cross-ice pass from Charlie McAvoy.

UP NEXT

Devils: Host Montreal on Wednesday night.

Bruins: Host Colorado on Thursday.