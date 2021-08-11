Celtics Kevin Garnett to present former Celtics teammate Paul Pierce at Hall of Fame Pierce will be joined in the Hall of Fame by Celtics legend Bill Russell, who will be enshrined for the second time (this time as a coach). Paul Pierce (left) and Kevin Garnett. Yoon S. Byun/Globe Staff

During his prime years with the Boston Celtics, Paul Pierce had the help of one of the game’s brightest stars in Kevin Garnett. When Pierce joins Garnett in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame next month, he’ll find his old teammate alongside him once more.

ESPN’s Marc Spears reports Garnett will present Pierce at the Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony on September 11 in Springfield.

The two have certainly been through a lot together, from playing AAU ball together in Inglewood, California to winning an NBA title together with the Celtics in 2008.

“Kevin Garnett and I were meant to be together,” Pierce said of his old teammate back in 2018.

They certainly made quite the pair in the NBA, leading the Celtics to an NBA championship in their first year playing together as part of a star-studded group that included Ray Allen and Rajon Rondo.

Garnett and Pierce also led Boston to an NBA Finals appearance in 2010, where they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers, and an Eastern Conference Finals in 2012, which saw them lose to LeBron James and the Miami Heat.

Then, when the Celtics opted to reset the organization after losing in the first round of the 2013 playoffs, the two stars were even traded together to the Brooklyn Nets that offseason.

Now, they’ll both officially belong to the ranks of the NBA’s greatest players of all-time.

They also won’t be the only former Celtics involved in the festivities.

Celtics legend Bill Russell will join Lenny Wilkens and Tommy Heinshon as the only people to make the Basketball Hall of Fame both as NBA players and coaches.

Russell became the first Black coach in North American professional sports when he took over as a player-coach for the Celtics in 1966, winning two titles in that role. He also coached the Seattle Supersonics from 1973-77 and the Sacramento Kings for the 1987-88 season.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1975, though he famously didn’t accept his Hall of Fame ring until 2019.

What’s more, Allen, who’s a Hall of Famer himself, will introduce new inductee and longtime Miami Heat forward Chris Bosh. The two made consecutive Finals appearances as members of the Heat after Allen left the Celtics in free agency, winning an NBA championship together in 2013.