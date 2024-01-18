Celtics Victor Wembanyama said the parquet floor is ‘special’ but has one small complaint about TD Garden "The weight room is way too small, but the locker room is nice." Victor Wembanyama. Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Victor Wembanyama said he surprised himself with how little he cared about the cameras capturing his every move as he made his TD Garden debut Wednesday night.

But playing on the parquet floor for the first time was a different story, Wembanyama said.

“The floor is special. It didn’t bother me, but it is special,” Wembanyama said. “It’s just beautiful and the locker room is beautiful. The weight room is way too small, but the locker room is nice.”

The Celtics cruised to a 117-98 win over the Spurs Wednesday night. The 7-foot-4 Wembanyama, who was the No. 1 overall pick in last year’s NBA Draft, scored 27 points and went 10-for-19 from the field.

Although the Spurs have the worst record in the Western Conference (7-33), Wembanyama said he feels his team is not far away from turning things around after playing the Celtics who are the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

“It’s the first seed. It’s a legendary franchise,” Wembanyama said. “Sometimes it’s hard to realize we play against the best basketball players in the world. This is the top level and we’re not that far away from competing and winning against these teams. It’s a weird feeling as an individual already, as always I feel like it every time I step on the court.”

Wembanyama praised the Celtics for their depth, which has been a strength throughout the season.

“Everybody can hoop on that team,” Wembanyama said. “Everyone is a threat on the court, but at the same time they all know their roles and they’re all willing to share the ball from the most important franchise guys to the role players.

“Everybody is ready to compete and make the sacrifices,” Wembanyama added. “I can see that. I can see that compared to the past few years as well. I remember clearly watching them in the Finals against Golden State a few years ago. I can see the growth in that team.”