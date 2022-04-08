Boston Marathon How to watch the Boston Marathon live on TV or the internet Olympic marathon medalist and Waltham native Deena Kastor will cover the race with the WBZ-TV team. Runners head down the stretch to the finish line in the 121st Boston Marathon in Boston. AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File

On April 18, hundreds of thousands of spectators will line the Boston Marathon route from Hopkinton to the Back Bay to watch tens of thousands of runners give it their all. If you don’t want to deal with traffic and crowds but still want to stay up-to-date on the race, you’re in luck. There are plenty of ways to keep tabs on the 2022 Boston Marathon from the comfort of your home.

Here’s what you need to know to watch the marathon live:

First of all, here’s when the race starts…

The first start time is 9:02 a.m., for mobility-impaired runners. You can view a full list of start times here.

If you want to watch the race on TV…

Local coverage will be available on WBZ-TV (CBS). Pre-Race coverage begins with “WBZ This Morning” at 4:30 a.m., and race coverage will start at 9 a.m. Olympic marathon medalist and Waltham native Deena Kastor will cover the race alongside Lisa Hughes and Toni Reavis. CBS will replay the race on Saturday at 4 p.m. on myTV38.

​​Live national coverage will air on USA Network and the NBC Sports app from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. A primetime encore replay of the race will air on Olympic Channel at 8 p.m.

For program and channel information, check your local listings.

If you want to listen to the race on the radio…

WBZ NewsRadio 1030 will begin coverage at 9 a.m. Jeff Brown will host the coverage, and there will be a team of reporters along the course.

You can also listen to the coverage on the iHeartRadio app.

If you want to live stream the race…

CBSBoston.com will stream coverage beginning at 9 a.m. Their team will also have a camera fixed on the finish line starting at around 12:15 p.m.

If you’re outside of New England (or your company’s computer servers are outside of New England), you won’t be able to view the professional portion of the race, from about 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CBSBoston.com’s online streaming rights end at the New England border for that portion of the race.