Red Sox Watch: David Ortiz gets inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame David Ortiz will enter the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.

The Red Sox legend is the lone member to be inducted into the 2022 class via the Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballot. But six others will also be inducted on Sunday. Former players Tony Oliva, Jim Kaat, Gil Hodges, Minnie Miñoso, Buck O’Neil, and Bud Fowler will also be inducted on Sunday.

The ceremony began at 1:30 p.m. and Ortiz will be the last to speak. You can watch Ortiz’s speech and the whole ceremony here:

<iframe src="https://streamable.com/m/live-now-hof-induction-ceremony-26063" width="560" height="315"></iframe>