Crime BPD warns about scam callers claiming kidnap of minors If you are subject to a scam call asking for money, note the number it came from and contact BPD. Boston Police Patch on a officer at the Department's Academy Graduation Class-60-20 swearing in at the Boston Convention Center in South Boston. Jonathan Wiggs/Boston Globe

The Boston Police Department is cautioning people against scam calls claiming the kidnapping of minors. Anyone who receives a call from someone claiming to have kidnapped their child should immediately contact the Boston Police Department. People should also note the number the call came from.

BPD is currently investigating two recent cases of scammers alleging they have kidnapped children and demanding money for their safe return. In both cases the children were not actually at risk, but one parent did turn over several thousand dollars to the scammers.

Both incidents remain under investigation, according to BPD.

In addition to filing a report with BPD, victims of scam calls are encouraged to report any phone or internet fraud scams to the Federal Trade Commission at 1-877-382-4357, 1-866-653-4261, or online.

#BPDCommunityAlert: The Boston Police Department Warns Residents of Fraudulent Phone Calls from Scammers Claiming Kidnapping of Minors https://t.co/ySH4GvkBQf pic.twitter.com/lbagVe6nKy — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) February 17, 2022