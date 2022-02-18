BPD warns about scam callers claiming kidnap of minors 

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The Boston Police Department is cautioning people against scam calls claiming the kidnapping of minors. Anyone who receives a call from someone claiming to have kidnapped their child should immediately contact the Boston Police Department. People should also note the number the call came from.
BPD is currently investigating two recent cases of scammers alleging they have kidnapped children and demanding money for their safe return. In both cases the children were not actually at risk, but one parent did turn over several thousand dollars to the scammers.
Both incidents remain under investigation, according to BPD.
In addition to filing a report with BPD, victims of scam calls are encouraged to report any phone or internet fraud scams to the Federal Trade Commission at 1-877-382-4357, 1-866-653-4261, or online.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.