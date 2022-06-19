Crime Woman faces OUI charge after allegedly crashing into State police cruiser in Yarmouth Both the trooper and the woman were taken to Cape Cod Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.





A woman faces a charge of driving under the influence after she allegedly crashed into the back of a state police cruiser on Route 6 in Yarmouth Sunday morning, according to state police.

The woman, who was not identified, was driving eastbound when she allegedly crashed into the state police cruiser, which was stationary in the breakdown lane at 1:48 a.m., state police said in an e-mail.

The trooper was inside the cruiser with his seat belt on, according to state police.

Both the trooper and the woman were taken to Cape Cod Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

