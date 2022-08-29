Crime Bystander stabbed, bitten while attempting to stop robbery suspect Jayson Seay, 26, allegedly grabbed a woman’s purse and was chased by two men down Chestnut Street.

A Peabody man is accused of stabbing and biting a delivery driver after stealing a woman’s purse Monday.

Jayson Seay, 26, allegedly grabbed the purse on Rockland Street in Malden, CBS Boston reported. Seay fled and was chased by two men down Chestnut Street, according to the report. The station reported that Seay allegedly stabbed one of the men, a 21-year-old delivery driver, and bit him on the arm.

The two men were reportedly able to hold Seay down and grab the purse as Malden police officers arrived.

The delivery driver was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital and is now in recovery, WHDH reported.

Seay is set to be arraigned Tuesday morning in Malden District Court, according to WHDH.

Malden police captain Marc Gatcomb told CBS Boston that while he commends the delivery driver’s actions, he does not suggest that bystanders delve into an active crime.

