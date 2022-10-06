Crime Peabody man arrested, shotgun seized at Amazon facility construction site in Revere, police say Officers allegedly seized a shotgun and three rounds of ammunition after arresting 41-year-old Matthew White.





A Peabody man was arrested on gun charges after police were called to an Amazon facility under construction in Revere for a report of an armed man Wednesday morning, the Revere Police Department said in a statement.

Officers allegedly seized a shotgun and three rounds of ammunition after arresting 41-year-old Matthew White, who “was affiliated with the Amazon construction project” at 565 Squire Road, police said in the statement.

White will be arraigned Thursday in Chelsea District Court on charges of possession of a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, leaving a firearm in a motor vehicle, and improper storage of a firearm, the statement said. The incident is under investigation by Revere police and the Suffolk district attorney’s office, the statement said.

