Crime Man killed in Dorchester daytime shooting “We simply have too many guns and we have gun violence that impacts our communities in tragic and unforeseen ways.”

A man was fatally shot in Dorchester Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Police responded to the area of Harvard and Paxton Streets around 1:13 p.m. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead on scene.

The victim’s identity was not released, but Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden told The Boston Globe that he was in his mid-30s.

The nearby Brooke Charter School was placed in safe mode as a precaution, NBC Boston reported.

“This is another unfortunate incident of a brazen shooting in the middle of the day,” Hayden told the Globe. “We simply have too many guns and we have gun violence that impacts our communities in tragic and unforeseen ways.”

Advertisement:

No arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation by the Boston Police. Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.