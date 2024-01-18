Crime Livestream: Karen Read in court for motions on dismissal, release of letters between DA and feds There are several key motions on the table as Karen Read heads back to court on Thursday. Karen Read, a Mansfield woman charged with murder in death of John O’Keefe, appeared in Norfolk Superior Court in May.

Hearing livestream via NBC10 Boston.

Karen Read is due back in court Thursday, and lawyers for the Mansfield woman are expected to make their case for disqualifying the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office from Read’s controversial murder case.

The high-stakes hearing is slated for 3 p.m. at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham.

Earlier this month, Read’s attorneys filed a request for disqualification and sanctions against the DA’s office, as well as another motion seeking to dismiss the case against Read.

The 43-year-old is accused of backing her SUV into her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe, and leaving him for dead after a night out with friends in January 2022. Prosecutors say Read left O’Keefe to die in the snow outside a fellow Boston police officer’s home in Canton, but Read’s lawyers have pointed the finger at other afterparty guests, alleging a widespread coverup.

Read pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter while driving under the influence, and leaving the scene of a collision causing injury and death.

Also on the docket for Thursday’s hearing is a highly anticipated motion to unseal communication between the DA’s office and federal authorities, who are reportedly probing the state’s investigation in Read’s case. Prosecutors have filed a motion to seal several letters between Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office and federal authorities, but Read’s lawyers want them made publicly accessible.

Joshua Levy, acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts, wrote a letter to Judge Beverly Cannone last week to say his office does not object to the letters’ disclosure.

Cannone is also slated to hear a motion from prosecutors seeking notes and recordings from interviews Read gave to Boston magazine for an article in September. The magazine and journalist Gretchen Voss have pushed back on the motion from prosecutors, specifically citing the notes from an off-the-record, non-recorded interview between Voss and Read.