Here are five no-electricity products to lower your energy bills this winter As the cost of heating soars, these items may help you avoid raising your thermostat.





Your energy bill is poised to go up this winter — but that doesn’t mean you have to sit in a cold house or pay through the nose for a warm one.

Last month, National Grid, one of the region’s top utilities, filed new electric rates for Massachusetts that could lead to monthly bill spikes of more than 60 percent this winter compared to a year ago. This means that keeping the thermostat at a toasty 70 degrees might not be the most cost-effective strategy.

But what can you do about it? There are financial assistance programs to help with paying energy bills, but there are also steps you can take to help optimize your heating. To help you stay warm this winter without a skyrocketing utility bill, we’ve identified five products that are designed to keep the cold air out without using any electricity.

Disclaimer: The Globe has not tested these products. We selected products based on high customer ratings.

Door draft stopper

To save on heating costs, it’s important that there are no leaks in your house. A seal like this 39-inch silicone stopper, is designed to fit under a range of doorways — you cut it according to the width of your door, and then peel and stick.

