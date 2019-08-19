Bare feet in the office – acceptable or not?

Ask the Job Doc.
Ask the Job Doc. –Boston.com
SHARE TWEET
By
11:08 AM

Q:  I never thought I would be writing a letter to ask about bare feet in the office.  I am a forty something manager of a young team of three inside sales professionals.  Yes, we work in technology.  Yes, we are casual.  But let me ask you about the following: walking around the office with bare feet, personal grooming (including taking out a mirror and applying “her face” for the day), face timing pets and college roommates during work hours.  How do I set firm guidelines that some of this is inappropriate?

A: It sounds like you are building a team of professionals, with a few hiccups along the way.  Casual does not have to mean unprofessional.  The work environment, for most of us, is not the same as our home.  With more freedom in the office, the lines have become blurred for some.  What I recommend is having a discussion about “ground rules.”  Discussing what is acceptable and what is not.  It is easier to set those ground rules in advance.  It is also sometimes helpful to give examples of what is acceptable and what is unacceptable.

Advertisement

Many companies, especially tech companies, have moved to a more casual environment with open office spaces.  Years ago, when cubicles were more of the norm, some of this behavior may have slipped by a manager.  Open office environments expose a lot more of our habits.  I have worked with clients who have complained that their employees floss their teeth at work, paint their nails at their desk, video chat with their mom during the day and watch you tube videos.  I find all of these behaviors cross the line into unprofessional conduct.  During the work day, employees are being paid to work.  Everyone is balancing personal lives, whether it is children, pets or an aging aunt.  But there are reasonable limits.

It may be worth addressing your team as a group and encouraging an open discussion about what is acceptable and what is not.  A text from a child who gets off a school bus is an acceptable interruption.  A face time conversation lasting 20 minutes or more, from that same child, is not acceptable in my view.

Walking around with bare feet is unacceptable in most offices.  Applying make-up for more than a minute would also be unacceptable.  Personal face time conversations, during work hours, would also be considered unacceptable in most office environments, even in tech.

Advertisement

I would also explain to your team that they will be serving as role models as others are hired.  This is probably quite true and they will understand that they “set the standard” for workplace behaviors and performance.

 

TOPICS: Job Doc
Real Estate
Aron Baynes is selling his Newton town house for $1.6 million August 15, 2019 | 2:47 PM
Real Estate
12 must-see open houses in Greater Boston this weekend August 14, 2019 | 11:44 AM
Real Estate
'Now we’re seeing people who are moving here and commuting up to Boston like it was a suburb' August 14, 2019 | 9:52 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Pattie answers questions about lunch hours and meal breaks August 12, 2019 | 8:25 PM
Real Estate
Just listed: A sweet single-family home in Charlestown August 7, 2019 | 5:50 PM
Real Estate
12 must-see open houses in Greater Boston this weekend August 7, 2019 | 11:12 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
A reader asks about how to address possible pay inequities August 5, 2019 | 11:03 AM
Milton, MA - 7/23/19 The 2-bedroom 2-bath ranch at 286 Central Avenue is listed for $649,000. Photo by Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff Topic: 080419HOTWmilton Reporter: John Ellement
Real Estate
Home of the Week: Milton ranch steals best moves from Colonial playbook August 4, 2019 | 3:33 PM
Real Estate
12 must-see open houses in Greater Boston this weekend July 24, 2019 | 9:57 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Pattie shares some tips on how to get "past" an ATS July 18, 2019 | 8:24 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Pattie discusses a vacation time payout (or lack thereof) July 18, 2019 | 8:20 AM
Real Estate
12 must-see open houses in Greater Boston this weekend July 17, 2019 | 11:22 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Pattie shares advice on starting a business as a grant writer July 15, 2019 | 10:35 AM
Real Estate
Book-inspired Boston University data sciences center gets key approval July 12, 2019 | 4:53 PM
Real Estate
Two additional floors for Huntington Ave. tower approved July 12, 2019 | 1:46 PM
Real Estate
12 must-see open houses in Greater Boston this weekend July 10, 2019 | 2:20 PM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Am I eligible for a paid family medical leave in the fall of 2019? July 8, 2019 | 10:05 AM
Real Estate
12 must-see open houses in Greater Boston this weekend July 3, 2019 | 10:18 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Pattie offers some suggestions for recent grads as they interview July 1, 2019 | 11:56 AM
Real Estate
12 must-see open houses in Greater Boston this weekend June 26, 2019 | 7:03 PM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
A law firm associate looks for advice on how to tell a partner he is too social June 24, 2019 | 9:55 AM
Real Estate
12 must-see open houses in Greater Boston this weekend June 19, 2019 | 11:03 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
A manager is looking for a new role, an online posting vs. a professional contact June 17, 2019 | 9:10 AM
Real Estate
17-story Brighton residential tower proposed atop Comm Ave. hill June 12, 2019 | 2:14 PM
Real Estate
12 must-see open houses in Greater Boston June 12, 2019 | 11:06 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Pattie shares her thoughts on the "black hole" of the recruitment process June 10, 2019 | 10:22 AM
Real Estate
For $8.9 million, a 10,128-square-foot Brookline home with a heated driveway June 6, 2019 | 8:14 PM
Real Estate
12 must-see open houses in Greater Boston this weekend June 5, 2019 | 10:48 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
A CEO asks why weren't performance concerns disclosed June 3, 2019 | 9:56 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Pattie talks about a contractor's obligation after observing an altercation May 27, 2019 | 12:02 PM