1-year-old boy struck by tree in Townsend died Saturday

A 1-year old boy who was struck by a falling tree in Townsend on Friday night has died, the boy’s family said Sunday.

Roxxe Perkins said her son, Jaxx, died shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday. She requested privacy for her family as they mourn the tragedy.

“We appreciate everyone who has reached out to help and check in on us,” Perkins said in a Facebook message to a reporter. “Prayers are appreciated.”