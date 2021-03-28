Woman, 21, killed in New Bedford crash early Sunday morning
A 21-year-old woman was killed and another woman was taken to a hospital with injuries following a single-vehicle crash in New Bedford early Sunday morning, fire officials said.
Firefighters responded to the crash on Route 18 in the area of Walnut Street about 2 a.m., according to District Fire Chief Brian Medeiros.
Medeiros said the vehicle went into the median on Route 18 and struck a cement planter.
