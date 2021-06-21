Local Officials step up patrols on South Boston beaches after complaints about liquor deliveries to patrons Crowds gathered on L Street Beach earlier this month in South Boston.





Officials said Monday that things were relatively quiet on the alcohol front over the weekend at the popular South Boston beaches, following a sternly worded advisory from city licensing officials reminding the public that booze deliveries at the beaches aren’t permitted.

“We have had a significant presence on the South Boston beaches each weekend and any weekdays when the beaches have been crowded,” said State Police spokesman David Procopio via email Monday. “This past weekend there were no significant alcohol-related or other public safety-related incidents.”

Last week, the Boston Licensing Board said in a two-page advisory that complaints over deliveries had been pouring in.

Read the full story on BostonGlobe.com.