Local Boston City Council sends Wu an amended budget that includes $13 million cut to BPD “Send back the budget with the needs and wants of this council, right? Anything other than that will be completely unacceptable.” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff





Flexing its new budgetary power, the Boston City Council Wednesday unanimously sent Mayor Michelle Wu an amended $3.99 billion operating budget that included a $13 million cut in police spending, most of it from reduced overtime.

Wu can veto or accept the council’s various amendments before she returns it to the council for final passage. The council could override any vetoes with a two-thirds vote. In a statement, Wu said she was “grateful for the council’s partnership through the budget process, which started with our public listening sessions a few months ago.”

“I’m also excited to review the proposed amendments to the operating budget transmitted today in accordance with the new participatory budget process over the next few days,” she said.

