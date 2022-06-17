Local Rowley man charged after accidentally setting off a firework inside his apartment, officials say An investigation found that the man “had accidentally ignited a 1.4G mortar shell inside his apartment.”





A Rowley man was charged after a firework accidentally exploded inside an apartment building Friday, startling residents with the loud noise and causing damage to nearby rooms, fire officials said. Rowley fire and police as well as State Police’s fire and explosion investigation unit assigned to the state fire marshal’s office responded to the area of 870 Haverhill St. “following an alarm activation,” according to a statement from the Department of Fire Services.

“Though there was no fire at the scene, witnesses reported hearing the sound of an explosion and a heavy smoke condition,” officials said in the statement. The man who allegedly ignited the firework will be summonsed to Newburyport District Court at a later date on a charge of possessing and using illegal fireworks in connection with the incident, officials said.

Members of the State Police bomb squad also recovered and seized additional live shells, officials said. “Based on the resident’s statements at the scene, members of the State Police Bomb Squad recovered additional live shells from the man’s bedroom and, as required by Massachusetts law, seized them for destruction,” according to the statement.

