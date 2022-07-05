Local Search on Upper Mystic Lake for missing boater resumes The man, who is in his 50s, was reported missing from a craft at about 5:50 p.m. near the Medford Boat Club and Shannon Beach in Winchester.





Authorities suspended a search late Monday night on Upper Mystic Lake in Winchester for a boater who was missing, officials said.

The search will resume Tuesday morning, said State Police spokesman David Procopio at 11:10 p.m. The man, who is in his 50s, was reported missing from a craft at about 5:50 p.m. near the Medford Boat Club and Shannon Beach in Winchester, Procopio said.

State Police’s Air Wing and Dive Team responded and searched the area, Procopio said. Patrols were also there to help with scene security, he added. A dive team from Stoneham and the Winchester Fire Department also responded, said Winchester Police Sergeant Horst Filtzer. No further information was immediately available.

