Skydiver makes ‘hard landing’ on warehouse roof after parachutes became entangled, authorities say

A skydiver was airlifted to UMass Memorial Medical Center Sunday evening after making a hard landing on top of an industrial building in Orange, according to a press release by Orange Fire Rescue Emergency Medical Services.

At approximately 6:58 p.m., Orange Fire Rescue was notified by Jumptown Skydiving that a skydiver had an entanglement of both his main and reserve parachutes and landed hard on top of a Seaman Paper warehouse, the release said. Jumptown staff updated Orange Fire Rescue that the man, whose identity and age were not released, was “conscious and alert.” Jumptown staff members who are also emergency medical technicians reached the man on the roof of the warehouse via ladder, according to the release.

Orange Fire Rescue attended to the man, whose injuries were determined to be non-life threatening. Because it took an extended amount of time to extricate the man from the landing site, a medical helicopter was requested, the release said. Rescue crews stabilized the man, loaded him into a rescue basket, and lowered him to the ground, according to the release. At approximately 8:28 p.m., the man was transported to Orange Municipal Airport and flown to UMass Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

