Local Developer aims to build a skyscraper near North Station Newton-based developer is floating a 700-foot office tower on Causeway Street; some neighbors worry it’s too tall. A Newton-based developer is proposing to replace these office buildings at the corner of Causeway and Washington Streets with a 700-foot office tower that would rank among the tallest buildings in Boston. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff





Newton-based real estate firm The RMR Group is planning its first foray into Boston development with what would be one of the city’s tallest buildings: a 700-foot office and hotel tower on a plot of land near North Station.

The project at the corner of Causeway and North Washington streets has not been formally proposed, but RMR representatives have had preliminary meetings with both the Boston Planning & Development Agency and District 1 City Councilor Gabriela Coletta. In a statement, RMR president and CEO Adam Portnoy said the firm looked forward to engaging with the the city and community members during the BPDA’s Article 80 development-review process.

“Decades of smart-growth planning and billions of dollars in public infrastructure spending have unlocked economic development throughout the Causeway Street corridor,” Portnoy said in a statement. “We are seeking to invest in Boston and create an opportunity for employers to bring high quality jobs and workers back to our downtown.”

