Local Man apprehended after allegedly shattering T car windows at Alewife station The 27-year-old suspect was taken into custody after a foot pursuit, according to the MBTA Transit Police.





MBTA Transit Police apprehended a man at Alewife station on Tuesday morning, after he allegedly smashed three windows on a Red Line train, officials said.

The 27-year-old suspect was taken into custody around 11 a.m. after a foot pursuit, according to the agency. He was found to have previous arrest warrants for assault and property damage, the tweet said. He was not identified.

According to Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan, the man was arrested on the existing warrants, and will be charged with malicious destruction of property “at a later date.”

