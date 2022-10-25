Local Mass. woman, 56, dies after being hit by motorcyclist Tina Keeley of Monson was allegedly struck by Devin Austin Crabb, 25, who had already evaded police in two other towns.

A pedestrian who was struck by a motorcycle in Monson and was later pronounced dead has been identified as Tina Keeley, 56, of Monson, police said.

The motorcyclist, Devin Austin Crabb, 25, of Vernon, Conn., was being sought by police when he allegedly hit Keeley Thursday evening in the vicinity of the Monson Free Library on High Street. She sustained serious injuries and was taken to Wing Hospital by Monson Fire Department Ambulance.

The Monson Police Department said it was notified at approximately 7:02 a.m. that the police departments for Ware and Palmer had tried to stop a motorcycle in each of their towns and that it had been seen traveling into Monson in the vicinity of State Avenue and Upper Palmer Road.

Monson officers spotted the motorcyclist traveling south on Margaret Street in the vicinity of Quarry Hill School and traveling south on High Street toward Main Street before he hit Keeley.

Crabb was arrested on site and charged with a number of motor vehicle offenses. The accident remains under investigation by the Monson Police Department and others.