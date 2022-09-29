Patriots Eight years after ‘we’re on to Cincinnati’, Bill Belichick is taking it ‘day-by-day’ Nearly a decade later, Belichick repeated another phrase to help him dodge questions. This time, it made him smile. If the Patriots’ offense sputters in 2022, the fault will fall on Bill Belichick’s shoulders for not putting a better staff around his young quarterback.

On this day in 2014, the Patriots got steamrolled 41-14 by the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football for their second loss of the season.

Tom Brady was held to 159 yards and one touchdown against two interceptions and a fumble. Bleacher Report wrote that it was the “death knell” of the Patriots dynasty.

Eager to turn the page and move on from the loss, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick had a phrase that he stuck with repeatedly through the post game press conference.

“We’re on to Cincinnati,” Belichick said.

Fast-forward eight years later, and things look bleak in late September again. The Patriots gave up five touchdowns to Lamar Jackson in a loss to the Ravens, and have to beat Aaron Rodgers-led Green Bay to avoid starting the season 1-3.

Quarterback Mac Jones is recovering from a high-ankle sprain, and when asked about Jones’s injury Belichick took a page out of his old playbook. He picked one phrase, repeated it over and over again, and used it to avoid actually answering questions.

“Day-by-day,” Belichick said 11 times on Wednesday when asked about Jones’s injury status.

There weren’t any smiles from Belichick after “we’re on to Cincinnati.”

This time was different. Belichick opened with “good afternoon” and “how are we doing?” He praised the Packers organization and offered some brief Green Bay history. He was smiling and nodding his head a lot when asked about Jones’s injury. He even sprinkled in a little dry humor.

“Day-by-day,” Belichick said, breaking into a smile. “What do I look like? A doctor? An orthopedic surgeon? I don’t know. Talk to the medical experts.”

When asked what the medical experts on his staff said, Belichick replied:

“Day-by-day. We’ll evaluate him. What difference does it make to me? What do you think? I’m going to read you the MRI? That’s not my job.”

The “we’re on to Cincinnati” Patriots rallied, winning 10 of their final 12 regular-season games before Malcolm Butler’s interception sealed a Super Bowl XLIX victory.

But, at this point, it’s clear that the “day-by-day” Patriots don’t have Tom Brady to save them anymore. The core of Brady, Gronk, Wilfork, and Edelman are long gone.

Mac Jones, even if he’s able to play, is tied for the league lead in interceptions. The ball appears to be in Brian Hoyer’s hands for at least a few weeks. The defense, while mostly solid, hasn’t shown that it’s ready for prime time.

But, there’s still the same Bill Belichick. And he just put a new twist on an old classic.