Patriots Matthew Judon on Josh Uche’s breakout game: ‘He can be a premier pass rusher’ The third-year linebacker is taking on more playcalling duties and is coming off a career day on Sunday New England Patriots linebacker Josh Uche (55) celebrates after sacking Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) The Associated Press

New England’s pass rush was ferocious as a whole on Sunday, posting nine sacks, and the performance helped shine a light on linebacker Josh Uche.

The third-year linebacker posted three sacks, matching his total from last year in one game.

But, that’s just one way Uche impacts the game as he continues to carve out a role in the Patriots defense.

“I don’t know if y’all know, but Josh actually calls the plays out there when we’re on third down,” linebacker Matthew Judon said. “So our execution is from him. That’s hard for somebody that’s in year three, and hasn’t had that much success in the NFL, and it’s third and long and he has to make the right call, right? So for him to come out there, and have a game like he had and play lights out like that, that just allows him to see what he can do in this league.”

Judon, who leads the NFL in sacks after posting three of his own on Sunday, said that Uche has the potential to be just as much of a disruptive force as he is one day.

“He can be a premiere pass rusher. I always tell him, he’s probably the best pass rusher we got,” Judon said. “I’m very happy for him. That’s my brother. I’m going to continue to speak him up and boast him, but that’s all him. He works his butt off, just to get out on the field. When he’s out there and he has success like that, I’m just happy for him.”

Sunday marked the first time Uche had more than two tackles this season.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick said that while the numbers tend to vary based on other team’s personnel and schemes, he’s noticing a more experienced Uche who is making better decisions based on awareness and execution.

“Sometimes the numbers come in bunches, or not. Or they could come in droughts too,” Belichick said. “But his overall pass rush skill is good. He’s got speed. He’s athletic. He’s developing more power, timing and execution on pass rush games. Doing a lot of things well. Doing some things better. Again, there’s always room to improve.”

Uche said that he’s focused on doing his job and sticking to the things that work.

“I’ve just always been me,” Uche said. “I always have faith in myself. Even when no one else believed in me I knew what I was capable of. My dad, he’s been a big help to me as well. Just keeping that confidence in me. It’s been great.”