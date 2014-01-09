Top 18 robo-romances and bromances in science fiction

Odd couples Considering how much time people spend on their mobile devices these days, it wouldn’t be a stretch to think of your smartphone as kind of like a best friend. But what about a lover? Well, that’s the question writer and director Spike Jonze poses in his recently released sci-fi romantic drama, “Her.’’ Joaquin Phoenix plays Theodore Twombly, a distraught, soon-to-be divorcee who falls in love with his phone’s super advanced operating system named Samantha, voiced by Scarlett Johansson. Now, “Her’’ isn’t the only film or television show to feature a quirky relationship between humans and technology. From robot-to-robot friendships to human and android love affairs, check out these top 18 science fiction robo-romances and bromances.

Theodore Twombly and Samantha Despite being snubbed from a Golden Globes award nomination, Scarlet Johansson puts on a fantastic performance as the voice of Samantha, Theodore Twombly’s (Joaquin Phoenix, pictured) smartphone operating system turned loving significant other. It’s like a futuristic “Sleepless in Seattle,’’ but with Siri instead of Meg Ryan. Critics have been fawning over this recent Spike Jonze release, with Globe critic Ty Burr calling it a “profoundly touching meditation on what it means to be human and where our machines may be taking us.’’ Burr also praises “Her’’ as “the year’s most provocative movie, possibly its best.’’

Michael Knight and KITT Dating your phone’s advanced operating system might be cool (especially if it has Scarlet Johansson’s voice), but wouldn’t you rather have a talking car that sounds like Mr. Feeny as your best friend? (The answer is an emphatic yes by the way.) NBC’s hit ’80s series “Knight Rider’’ paired David Hasselhoff (pictured) with a talking 1982 Pontiac Trans-Am voiced by the legendary William Daniels as they drove around town fighting crime. This action packed bromance lasted for four seasons and spurned a nauseating number of spinoffs and sequels, including a possible upcoming feature film.

Hogarth Hughes and the Iron Giant So you’re asking yourself, what could be better than having a talking car that sounds like Mr. Feeny? Well there isn’t much — except a giant robot with the voice of Vin Diesel! That’s right, the “Fast & Furious’’ star is the man behind “The Iron Giant,’’ (bet you didn’t know that) the hit animated film that warmed audiences hearts in 1999. Eli Marienthal — better know as Stifler’s little brother — voices Hogarth Hughes, the young protagonist who befriends the metal goliath as they try to protect a small Maine town from a misguided military attack. Jennifer Aniston, John Mahoney and Harry Connick, Jr. also star in this classic ’90s tearjerker.

Del Spooner and Sonny The high-tech bromance between detective Del Spooner (Will Smith, pictured) and the robot Sonny (Alan Tudyk) started out as more of a love-hate relationship (as in Will Smith’s character loves to hate robots) in the 2004 sci-fi film “I, Robot.’’ In fact, the disgruntled officer spends the first half of the movie trying to take down the robot for an alleged murder, until Spooner realizes a more sinister plot is behind the killing. Ironically, Sonny proves to be the more sympathetic figure in this relationship and even helps Smith’s character come to grips with his own sense of humanity. Who said robots can’t have hearts?

Frank Weld and Robot Director Jake Schreier’s 2012 film “Robot & Frank’’ features a fantastic performance by Frank Langella (pictured), who plays an elderly ex-convict forced by his family to live with a domestic robot (voiced by Peter Sarsgaard) because of his worsening dementia. Reluctant at first, Langella’s character eventually befriends his new helper after he realizes he can use it to start cat burglaring again. The two make an amusing pair in this futuristic indie drama, which also stars Liv Tyler and Susan Sarandon. The film was hailed by critics and took home the Alfred P. Sloan Prize at the 2012 Sundance Film Festival.

Tony Stark and J.A.R.V.I.S. While audiences may have been dazzled by the high-tech armory in Marvel’s “Iron Man’’ film series, Robert Downey Jr.’s (pictured) performance as Tony Stark outside of the suit was equally as memorable. In particular, Stark’s humorous back and forth quips with his Artificial Intelligence computer program J.A.R.V.I.S. (voiced by Paul Bettany) while building and modifying his suits was side splittingly funny. Differing from the film, the comic book version of J.A.R.V.I.S. was actually a human butler, sort of like Batman’s Alfred, who watched over the Avengers’ tower. Rumor has it that the upcoming “Avengers’’ sequel will feature this flesh and blood version of the character.

C-3PO and R2-D2 OK, so this one might not be a human and robot relationship, but the bromance between “Star Wars’’ most loveable droids is one of the most memorable friendships in all of science fiction. Acting as both the series’ Greek chorus and its comic relief, R2-D2 (Kenny Baker, right) and C-3P0 (Anthony Daniels, left) have appeared in all six feature films. Fans of the franchise should rejoice as both characters are tentatively set to reprise their roles in the upcoming sequel, set to be released in 2015.

John Connor and T-800 Terminator A robo-bromance for the ages, the time traveling Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger) turns from John Connor’s (Edward Furlong) feared foe into his caring guardian in “Terminator 2: Judgement Day.’’ A grown-up Connor sends a reprogrammed Terminator back in time to protect his younger self from Skynet’s latest killing cyborg sent from the future (played by Robert Patrick). Schwarzenegger’s T-800 Terminator eventually goes all “Shane’’ in the film’s climactic ending, saying goodbye to Connor while sacrificing himself in order to save the teen from his shape-shifting attacker.

Sam Bell and Gerty Do you hope to one day live in a colony in space or on Mars? You might want to rethink that after watching director Duncan Jones’s 2009 indie sci-fi flick “Moon.’’ The film stars Sam Rockwell (pictured) as Sam Bell, a lonely worker contracted for three years to mine minerals on the moon. Accompanied only by the lunar base’s Artificial Intelligence assistant named Gerty (voiced by Kevin Spacey), Sam tries to keep his sanity intact while living alone by conversing with the program. While their bromance is tenuous at best, Gerty does help Sam unearth the shocking details behind his extended stay on the moon.

Elizabeth Shaw and David Not really a romance or a bromance, Elizabeth Shaw (Noomi Rapace) and the android David (Michael Fassbender) have an odd but interesting relationship in the 2012 sci-fi flick “Prometheus.’’ The Ridley Scott directed sort of prequel to the “Alien’’ franchise follows a crew of 21st century space explorers who search for the origins of humanity on an extraterrestrial world. From the get go, David seems to be obsessed with Shaw, the film’s protagonist, as he prods through her memories while she and the crew are in stasis during their journey to the planet. Fassbender’s character also seems to aid in the demise of the other members, but ends up teaming up with Shaw by the film’s end.

Sam Witwicky and Bumblebee While there are plenty of things wrong with director Michael Bay’s “Transformers’’ series (explosions, much?), one shining spot is the humorous buddy relationship between protagonist Sam Witwicky (Shia LaBeouf) and his Autobot Chevrolet Camaro named Bumblebee (Mark Ryan, pictured). From trying to help Sam swoon the lovely Mikaela Banes (Megan Fox) to defending him from attacking Decepticons, this bromance is one of the few things this series got right. Unfortunately, LaBeouf won’t be in the upcoming “Transformers: Age of Extinction,’’ so say goodbye to this fun relationship. On the bright side, Boston’s favorite action star, Mark Wahlberg, will be the main protagonist in this year’s sequel.

Captain Jean-Luc Picard and Data The bromance between Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and the android Data (Brent Spiner, pictured) is one of the best friendships in the “Star Trek’’ mythos. Formed in “Star Trek: The Next Generation,’’ Data basically serves as the series’ version of Spock, offering an outsider’s perspective on the problems facing his fellow crew members. Captain Picard attempts to help humanize the android in both the television show and in the numerous feature films, which in turn are some of the most poignant moments in the series. Tragically, however, the bromance would come to an end in the film “Star Trek: Nemesis’’ when Data sacrifices himself to save his crew from Shinzon, Picard’s evil clone.

Portia Charney and Andrew Martin Falling in love with a piece of technology that sounds like Scarlet Johansson is one thing, but a robot that looks like Robin Williams (pictured, left)? That’s the stuff of nightmares. The long time comedic actor played Andrew Martin, a robot who has human emotions, in the 1999 family film “Bicentennial Man.’’ Directed by Chris Columbus, the flick chronicles Andrew’s journey to becoming more human like, as he gains a more organic appearance and eventually falls in love with one of his former owner’s granddaughers, Portia Charney (Embeth Davidtz). The two fight to validate their robo-human love and, by the film’s end, finally have their marriage recognized.

David, Teddy and Gigilo Joe Steven Spielberg’s 2001 sci-fi drama “A.I. Artificial Intelligence’’ is a pretty depressing tale, well, that is if you are a robot anyways. The film follows a displaced childlike robot named David (Haley Joel Osment, left) who pretty much spends the entire film trying to become a real boy, as in “Pinocchio.’’ Joined by his talking robotic teddy bear (voiced by Jack Angel) and a male prostitute mecha named Gigilo Joe (Jude Law, right), the unlikely trio bands together on a journey to find the mythical Blue Fairy from “The Adventures of Pinocchio,’’ whom they think actually exists and can finally make them human.

Charles Kenton and Atom Remember Rockem Sockem Robots? Well “Real Steel’’ is basically the same thing, but with actual robots. Hugh Jackman (left) stars in this 2011 futuristic drama as Charles Kenton, a former boxer who turns to training giant mechanical fighters to compete. Kenton eventually teams up with a dilapidated training robot named Atom and, a kin to “Rocky,’’ the two overcome adversity and eventual win the world title. Hooray teammwork!

Rick Deckard and Rachael A cult classic among sci-fi fans, Ridley Scott’s 1982 thriller “Blade Runner’’ has been influencing filmmakers for decades with its neo-noir, futuristic style. Harrison Ford (pictured) stars as the film’s protagonist, Rick Deckard, a hardnosed special operatives police officer who’s tasked with terminating organic robots that look exactly like humans called replicants. Deckard eventually starts to sympathize with the replicants after he falls in love with one named Rachael, played by Sean Young. Depending on which cut of “Blade Runner’’ you view, the film ends with the two either leaving their apartment looking towards a rocky future, or they are driving through scenic pastures, indicating a happier ending.

John Kennex and Dorian A new addition to the realm of sci-fi television, Fox’s “Almost Human’’ features an interesting futuristic take on the buddy cop dynamic. The show stars Karl Urban (left) as John Kennex, a police detective who has trouble working with an android partner, until he teams up with an older model named Dorian (Michael Ealy, right). The quirky couple beats down baddies as they patrol a 2048 version of Los Angeles.