Here’s what happened when Rudy Giuliani made his first appearance in federal court in nearly three decades

Rudolph W. Giuliani listens as President Trump speaks at a news briefing at the White House in September. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)
Rudy Giuliani listens as President Donald Trump speaks at a news briefing at the White House in September. –Salwan Georges / The Washington Post
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Jon Swaine and Aaron Schaffer,
The Washington Post
November 18, 2020 | 3:47 PM

It was Rudy Giuliani’s first appearance in federal court since the early 1990s, and by late afternoon Tuesday, it was clear that U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann was losing patience with President Donald Trump’s personal attorney.

Trump is seeking to stop the certification of Pennsylvania’s vote in the Nov. 3 election, alleging that Republican voters in the state were illegally disadvantaged because some Democratic-leaning counties allowed voters to fix errors on their mail ballots. Two voters named as co-plaintiffs with Trump’s campaign in the long-shot suit had their ballots voided and allege that they were not given a chance to correct their mistakes.

Advertisement

“You’re alleging that the two individual plaintiffs were denied the right to vote,” Brann said. “But at bottom, you’re asking this court to invalidate more than 6.8 million votes, thereby disenfranchising every single voter in the commonwealth. Can you tell me how this result can possibly be justified?”

In response, Giuliani said that Trump’s campaign was seeking only to throw out about 680,000 ballots cast in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, because, he said, Republican observers were not allowed to watch them being counted.

But Trump’s attorneys had removed legal claims relating to that issue in an amended version of the lawsuit they filed over the weekend, the judge reminded him.

“The poll-watching claims were deleted,” Brann told Giuliani. “They’re now not before this court, so why should I consider them now?”

Giuliani – who in the days before the hearing had falsely denied that the claims were deleted – was forced to acknowledge that they had been. He said that the campaign would file a third version of its lawsuit restoring the allegations.

Throughout the five-hour hearing in federal court in Williamsport, Pa., Giuliani – a former U.S. attorney and mayor of New York – came under heavy criticism from opposing counsel and appeared unable to answer several questions from Brann about legal technicalities.

Advertisement

Brann asked what standard of review he should apply in the case. “I think the normal one,” Giuliani replied.

“Maybe I don’t understand what you mean by strict scrutiny,” Giuliani said at another point.

At a different moment, Giuliani said: “I’m not quite sure what ‘opacity’ means. It probably means you can see.”

The judge responded: “It means you can’t.”

In a heated 45-minute speech delivered over a patchy telephone link, Mark Aronchick, an attorney representing several Pennsylvania counties, said that Giuliani was ignorant of the law, living in “some fantasy world” and pushing wild allegations that were “disgraceful in an American courtroom.”

Aronchick concluded by urging Brann: “Dismiss this case. Please, dismiss this case. So we can move on.”

Brann declined to do so, setting a deadline of 5 p.m. Wednesday for the president’s team to file a motion opposing the election officials’ attempt to dismiss the lawsuit.

This, too, appeared to confuse Giuliani, who asked if the judge was inviting him to file the retooled third version of the lawsuit that he’d promised earlier.

“This is a brief in opposition to their motion to dismiss,” Brann replied.

“Oh!” Giuliani said. “Oh, sure, absolutely.”

Giuliani did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The president’s attorney opened his appearance in court with a broad claim: that the Trump campaign was alleging “widespread nationwide voter fraud.”

But he was unable to provide evidence of any fraud, and said later under questioning from Brann that the lawsuit did not allege fraud as a matter of law and that “this is not a fraud case.”

Advertisement

Without citing any evidence, Giuliani painted a sinister picture of Democratic Party machines conspiring to fix the election against Trump. He alleged without proof that mail ballots counted after Election Day in cities such as Philadelphia and Pittsburgh were somehow faked to help Democrat Joe Biden make up a lead that Trump held among in-person voters on Election Day, whose ballots were counted first.

Addressing the one formal claim that remained in Trump’s lawsuit, Giuliani argued that Trump’s campaign and Republican voters had their constitutional rights violated when the Democratic-leaning counties invited voters to “cure,” or fix, defective ballots.

“The Trump campaign has been treated totally differently than the Bush campaign,” Giuliani said, misstating the name of President-elect Biden.

Attorneys for state and county authorities denied that charge, saying that Pennsylvania law allowed officials to contact voters with defective ballots, and arguing at length that Trump’s campaign had no standing to bring its lawsuit in federal court.

The defense attorneys repeatedly criticized Giuliani for basing his arguments on the discarded allegations that Republican observers were not allowed to watch ballots being counted, noting that three formal counts and a request for action over the issue had been erased in the revised version of the lawsuit.

“Mr. Giuliani is talking about another case, not the case before your honor,” Aronchick said. Daniel Donovan, an attorney for Pennsylvania Democratic Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, said Giuliani was focusing on allegations that had been “deleted, deleted, deleted, deleted.”

While the hearing was taking place, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled against Trump in a separate case on the count observers, holding that Philadelphia authorities had given reasonable access to representatives from Trump’s campaign.

In his own remarks, Donovan said that with its allegation about ballot-curing, the Trump campaign was ultimately arguing that “certain ballots should not have been counted.” He noted that there was “no claim of voter fraud” in Trump’s complaint.

“There is no claim in the complaint that any qualified Pennsylvania voter cast more than one ballot that was counted,” Donovan said. “There is no claim that any qualified voter who cast a mail-in ballot had their vote wrongly rejected. There is no claim that anyone not eligible to vote in fact voted.”

Biden has been projected the winner of Pennsylvania and leads Trump in the state by more than 74,000 votes. Officials in the state are continuing to count outstanding ballots. Counties are due to file their final tallies to state authorities by Nov. 23.

Trump’s campaign sued Boockvar and six counties where Biden defeated Trump. Lawyers for counties involved have said that the dispute about ballot-curing was unlikely to affect enough votes to change the outcome. Montgomery County, which Biden won by more than 130,000 votes, has said that fewer than 100 ballots are implicated.

But Linda Kerns, an attorney for Trump, claimed otherwise in court on Tuesday. “If everyone had had a chance to cure, it’s very likely that the results would have been very, very different,” said Kerns, who did not provide evidence.

Cliff Levine, an attorney representing the Democratic Party in the case, told The Washington Post on Sunday that Trump’s team was “suing the wrong counties” and ought to redirect its legal challenge. “They should be suing the counties that didn’t allow their voters to cure the defects,” he said.

Giuliani’s appearance in the case came after Trump’s team cycled through multiple other attorneys. The president was initially represented in the case by two attorneys from the firm Porter Wright Morris & Arthur, who withdrew last week. Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign’s communications director, said that the firm had “buckled” under pressure from opponents of the president’s effort to challenge the election results. Two more attorneys representing Trump’s campaign in the case withdrew on Monday.

Kerns also sought to pull out, but Brann declined to let her, saying at Tuesday’s hearing that he needed a lawyer involved in the case from the start to be present to answer his questions.

Marc Scaringi, a lawyer based in Harrisburg, Pa., who is a conservative talk-radio host, also joined Trump’s team on Monday. Earlier this month, Scaringi voiced skepticism about whether Trump’s legal campaign could change the outcome of the election.

“At the end of the day, in my view, the litigation will not work,” Scaringi said Nov. 7 on iHeartRadio. “It will not reverse this election.” A blog post on the website of Scaringi’s firm, which described Biden as the president-elect, was removed after Scaringi’s appointment to Trump’s legal team was announced.

Get Boston.com's browser alerts:

Enable breaking news notifications straight to your internet browser.

Turn on notifications

Great, you’re signed up!

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Politics 2020 Election Donald Trump

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
A drive-thru coronavirus testing site at Miller Park in Milwaukee.
COVID-19 SURGE
Smashing a single-day record, U.S. enters new virus terrain November 5, 2020 | 1:20 PM
Lamb plate at Gourmet Dumpling House
Lifestyle
While we wait: A roundup of non-election coverage to dive into November 4, 2020 | 3:10 PM
Alder Street, Waltham.
HALLOWEEN MURDER
Waltham man dies after being stabbed in attack in his home Halloween night November 2, 2020 | 8:39 AM
Boston Fire Department
ELEVATOR RESCUE
HomeGoods worker rescued from stuck elevator in Downtown Crossing November 1, 2020 | 8:18 PM
'The Shame' with Makenna Goodman, Boston.com Book Club
Books
Livestream: A Boston.com Book Club discussion on 'The Shame' with author Makenna Goodman October 27, 2020 | 12:50 PM
2017 Presidents Day Auto Sales
Join in: The Globe's Student Q+A On Election 2020 October 23, 2020 | 4:58 PM
Real Estate
12 must-see open houses happening this weekend October 1, 2020 | 11:11 AM
Real Estate
‘Dorchester Bay City’ would bring housing, shops, and offices to the former Bayside Expo Center site. Here’s what to know. September 28, 2020 | 5:01 PM
Real Estate
Luxury Home of the Week: A Quincy estate with a dock bar for $4.8 million September 22, 2020 | 2:12 PM
Real Estate
Lizzie Borden’s ‘Maplecroft’ mansion is on the market for $890,000 September 14, 2020 | 6:47 PM
Real Estate
Off-market housing deals are gaining traction September 9, 2020 | 2:26 PM
Real Estate
Look inside a luxurious 7-bedroom mansion on Lake Winnipesaukee September 8, 2020 | 2:48 PM
Jobs
Job seekers: Sign up and attend a virtual job fair this week September 1, 2020 | 10:16 AM
An employee applies tape to a package before shipment at an Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore.
Real Estate
Amazon could move into mall anchor spaces August 17, 2020 | 4:56 PM
Real Estate
12 must-see homes on the market you can tour from your couch (Aug. 12) August 12, 2020 | 6:40 PM
Coronavirus
Shop 'Boston Helps' and support residents most affected by COVID-19 July 20, 2020 | 11:52 AM
Real Estate
12 homes you can tour from your couch July 1, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Real Estate
Report: The Boston housing market is ripe for a quick recovery June 29, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Real Estate
Massachusetts saw a sharp decline in condo sales in May amid COVID-19 lockdowns June 24, 2020 | 5:17 PM
Real Estate
What to do if you can’t pay for your housing June 24, 2020 | 5:13 PM
Real Estate
12 homes you can tour from your couch June 24, 2020 | 1:42 PM
Real Estate
Clauses that discriminate against races still exist on some Massachusetts home deeds June 23, 2020 | 9:21 PM
Real Estate
Zillow and Trulia have added LGBT non-discrimination laws to their listings June 23, 2020 | 5:21 PM
2018 Presidents' Day Auto Sales
testing galleries June 22, 2020 | 1:41 PM
Real Estate
The N.Y. home of former Yankees manager Billy Martin is up for auction June 19, 2020 | 5:26 PM
Real Estate
Owners close historic Jamaica Plain bed and breakfast and list it for $3.35 million June 19, 2020 | 12:08 PM
Real Estate
The priciest house on the market in Lincoln is a concrete shell being sold as is June 17, 2020 | 4:05 PM
Real Estate
12 homes you can tour from your couch June 17, 2020 | 10:46 AM
Real Estate
In this COVID-19 era, how to keep safe at the pool and the gym June 17, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Real Estate
Livestream open houses are trending, but will they stick around? June 16, 2020 | 4:38 PM