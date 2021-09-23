Politics Rachael Rollins confirmation vote for U.S. attorney delayed by GOP senator The committee vote originally scheduled for Thursday is postponed at least a week, thanks to Sen. Tom Cotton. Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff





WASHINGTON – A Republican senator has forced a delay of a key vote on Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins’s nomination to be the next U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts to give him time to lobby his colleagues to oppose her.

The move by Sen. Tom Cotton, confirmed by an aide, to postpone a committee confirmation vote that was scheduled for Thursday comes after the Arkansas conservative publicly vowed in July to try to stop Rollins’s confirmation. He linked Rollins, a criminal justice reformer, to policies he said have contributed to an increase in violent crime nationwide. “Massachusetts deserves a prosecutor who will enforce the law,” Cotton told the Boston Globe this week.

With the strong backing of Massachusetts senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey, President Biden nominated Rollins in July to be the state’s lead federal law enforcement official. If confirmed, Rollins would be the first Black woman to hold the job in the state’s history.

