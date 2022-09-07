Politics Watch: Maura Healey accepts Democratic nomination for governor "My path is one of optimism — working together with urgency and intention to get things done."

After Attorney General Maura Healey won the Democratic primary for Massachusetts governor Tuesday, she addressed her supporters in a speech recapping accomplishments and sharing plans for the next phase of her campaign.

“I am so proud to stand before you tonight as your Democratic nominee,” she said to her those gathered at Local IBEW 103 union hall shortly after 9 p.m.

Healey’s only rival for the nomination, Sonia Chang-Diaz, dropped out of the race but remained on the ballot.

In her speech, Healey praised her predecessor Gov. Charlie Baker, the Republican incumbent who decided against seeking a third term.

“Governor Baker has led with respect and worked with both parties,” Healey said. “He’s refused to engage in the politics of division and destruction that we’ve seen across this country.”

The attorney general also criticized her GOP opponent, Geoff Diehl, whose nomination win was announced shortly after Healey’s speech. Healey warned that Diehl’s influence would “bring Trumpism to Massachusetts.”

“That’s not who we are,” she said. “That’s not what Massachusetts is all about. I want a different path. My path is one of optimism — working together with urgency and intention to get things done.”

Healey also spoke on issues such as abortion rights, the MBTA, and the education system.

If elected in November, Healey would be the first openly gay candidate and first woman elected to the commonwealth’s top political office.