Travel These 3 New England craft distilleries are among the best in America, according to USA Today readers You'll find them in New Hampshire and Vermont. Inside Tamworth Distilling in Tamworth, N.H. Tamworth Distilling

It’s worth a road trip to New Hampshire or Vermont for fans of premium, American-made spirits, according to USA Today readers.

On Friday, the publication named three New England craft distilleries among its list of best craft spirits, mixers, and distilleries of 2021 as part of its 2021 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards.

Craft distilleries in the U.S. increased by nearly 11 percent in 2020, according to the publication, and its picks are “family-owned distilleries, grain-to-glass operations and distillers using only the best local ingredients in their products.”

Tamworth Distilling in Tamworth, N.H., ranked No. 4 among the best craft specialty spirits distillery and No. 6 among the best craft brandy distillery (No. 1 was Cardinal Spirits in Bloomington, Ind., and Huber’s Starlight Distillery in Starlight, Ind., respectively).

Here’s what the publication wrote about Tamworth Distilling, its highest-ranked distillery in New England:

“Tamworth Distilling specializes in unique spirits made from local ingredients, including their Tamworth Garden Gin Series, their line of Von Humboldt’s Natur Wassser and their Garden Infusion spirits using New England ingredients like Black Trumpet Blueberry, Chicory and Beet. From start to finish, each spirit embodies their scratch made ethos: local, house-milled grain, pure water, herbs and botanicals from the woods and their garden, along with local fruits and vegetables.” — USA Today’s 10Best

In Vermont, Vermont Spirits Distillery Co. in Quechee ranked No. 8 for best craft vodka distillery and Bar Hill in Montpelier ranked No. 10 on that list. The No. 1 craft vodka distillery is South Fork Vodka in Grass Valley, Calif.

Bar Hill also ranked No. 10 on the publication’s best craft gin distillery list. Revivalist Botanical Gins in Elverson, Penn., ranked No. 1.

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics from food to lodging, destinations to things to do. Then the publication asks readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.

View USA Today’s list of best craft spirits, mixers, and distilleries of 2021.