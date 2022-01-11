Travel 4 New England getaways are among the country’s most romantic hotels for Valentine’s Day, according to Country Living One is in Massachusetts. The Chanler at Cliff Walk in Newport, R.I.

Four New England hotels are a chef’s kiss when it comes to romantic Valentine’s Day getaways, according to Country Living.

Greydon House on Nantucket, Twin Farms in Vermont, and The Chanler at Cliff Walk and Cliffside Inn, both in Rhode Island, were all named among the “28 romantic hotels in the U.S. perfect for Valentine’s Day — and beyond” by the publication.

“If visiting Nantucket has always been on your travel bucket list, book a stay at the Greydon House, which was built in the 1850s and still has plenty of seafaring charm,” Country Living wrote.

Twin Farms is “the pinnacle of luxury,” the publication wrote, adding, “you’ll retire to your spectacularly appointed room each night after a day of exploring the 300 acres (there’s even a private ski hill), sipping full-bodied pinot noirs from the 150,000 bottle wine cellar, or pampering yourselves at the on-grounds spa.”

Advertisement:

Or stay in one of the 20 romantic rooms straight out of the Gilded Age at The Chanler at Cliff Walk, eating meals from the hotel’s award-winning restaurant and enjoying “spectacular” oceanfront views, according to Country Living.

Couples at the Cliffside Inn sleep in a restored 1876 mansion once owned by artist Beatrice Turner.

View the entire list of 28 romantic hotels in the U.S. perfect for Valentine’s Day — and beyond.