Great Wolf Lodge will open a second New England location in 2025 The resort will feature a 91,000-square-foot indoor water park. A rendering of Great Wolf Lodge in Mashantucket, Conn., opening in 2025. Great Wolf Lodge

Great Wolf Lodge, billed as North America’s largest family of indoor water parks, broke ground Wednesday on a $300 million resort and water park in Connecticut.

The resort, part of a partnership agreement with the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, is located on 13 acres adjacent to Foxwoods Resort Casino and will feature a 549-room hotel, 91,000-square-foot indoor water park, and 61,000 square foot family entertainment center.

It is the company’s second location in New England, third in the Northeast, and 23rd resort in North America. The company’s first New England resort opened in 2014 in Fitchburg, Mass.

“Great Wolf Lodge helps families strengthen their pack by offering a fun-filled getaway that is close, convenient and carefree, and with this new resort, we will be able to provide our beloved signature experience to more families across the Northeast,” said John Murphy, chief executive officer for Great Wolf Resorts, in a statement.

A rendering of Great Wolf Lodge in Mashantucket, Conn.

The new resort will include the following:

A 91,000-square-foot indoor water park, heated to 84 degrees and featuring body slides, tube slides, raft rides, activity pools, and splash areas.

A 61,000-square-foot family entertainment center known as the Great Wolf Adventure Park, featuring family-friendly attractions such as MagiQuest – Great Wolf Lodge’s live action-adventure game where players use interactive magic wands to battle goblins and dragons.

Complimentary family activities such as story times, a morning exercise program called Yoga Tails, and the evening “Hustle & Howl” dance party.

Food that ranges from pizza and burgers to upscale dining at Fireside and ice cream at Wood’s End Creamery.

Family-friendly suites with separate sleeping quarters for kids designed as log cabins and wolf dens.

More than 7,500 square feet of conference space for meetings and events.

A rendering of Great Wolf Lodge in Mashantucket, Conn.

The property will use energy-saving LED lighting and water filters to reduce consumption, according to the company.

Great Wolf Lodge and its shareholders Blackstone and Centerbridge Partners will also make a $25,000 donation to the Mashantucket Pequot Museum and Research Center.

Great Wolf Lodge was named among the 10 best indoor water parks in the U.S. by USA Today readers last year and Foxwoods Resort Casino was named the best casino outside of Las Vegas.