Great Wolf Lodge will open a second New England location in 2025

Great Wolf Lodge, billed as North America’s largest family of indoor water parks, broke ground Wednesday on a $300 million resort and water park in Connecticut.
The resort, part of a partnership agreement with the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, is located on 13 acres adjacent to Foxwoods Resort Casino and will feature a 549-room hotel, 91,000-square-foot indoor water park, and 61,000 square foot family entertainment center.
It is the company’s second location in New England, third in the Northeast, and 23rd resort in North America. The company’s first New England resort opened in 2014 in Fitchburg, Mass.
“Great Wolf Lodge helps families strengthen their pack by offering a fun-filled getaway that is close, convenient and carefree, and with this new resort, we will be able to provide our beloved signature experience to more families across the Northeast,” said John Murphy, chief executive officer for Great Wolf Resorts, in a statement.
The new resort will include the following:
The property will use energy-saving LED lighting and water filters to reduce consumption, according to the company.
Great Wolf Lodge and its shareholders Blackstone and Centerbridge Partners will also make a $25,000 donation to the Mashantucket Pequot Museum and Research Center.
Great Wolf Lodge was named among the 10 best indoor water parks in the U.S. by USA Today readers last year and Foxwoods Resort Casino was named the best casino outside of Las Vegas.
